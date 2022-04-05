European Consortium Plans to Build Green Bunkering Hub in the Baltic

The Port of Roenne, the planned location of the Bornholm Bunker Hub (Port of Roenne)

A consortium of European companies in shipping, bunkering, energy and technology has plans to develop a large-scale green bunkering business on Bornholm, a strategically-located island in the middle of the Baltic.

The Bornholm Bunker Hub consortium has completed a feasibility study for the project, which would distribute green "power-to-X" fuels like green methanol or ammonia, potentially made using electrical power from local offshore wind farms. The project dovetails with a proposal to establish an "energy island" at Bornholm with at least two gigawatts of offshore wind capacity.

The consortium is now looking for partners and customers who might be interested in refueling with "green" alternatives at the Port of Roenne. More than 60,000 ships pass by Bornholm every year, and the plan is to capture a significant share of their business.

The consortium behind the Bornholm Bunker Hub includes heavy hitters from the maritime and energy industries, like Ørsted, Topsoe, Bunker Holding, Wärtsilä and Bureau Veritas. The group already includes one vessel operator, Danish ferry company Molslinjen.

“The demand for green shipping fuels is rising rapidly, and Bornholm’s strategic location makes it a natural location for a bunkering hub for marine transport in the Baltic Sea," said Anders Christian Nordstrøm, COO, Ørsted Power2X.

Ørsted sees Bornholm as a future center for the energy industry in the region, and believes it could be the hub for an interconnection between the power grids of Denmark, Poland, Sweden and Germany. This would facilitate the development and distribution of offshore wind power in the Baltic.

The Danish government has also announced plans to build a manmade "energy island" in the North Sea, which could serve as the support and distribution hub for up to 10 GW of wind power (at full build-out). It will be the largest construction project in the nation's history.