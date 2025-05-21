EU Moves to Expand Role of European Maritime Safety Agency

The European Council and European Parliament reached a provisional political agreement designed to enhance the mission statement of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA). It was part of a broad effort by the governing bodies to address maritime safety, with this the final piece of the effort designed to clarify EMSA’s mission and provide for future challenges or evolving security issues at sea, such as cybersecurity and hybrid threats.

“For over 23 years now, the European Maritime Safety Agency has proven to be an essential support to member states in ensuring safety on European waters,” said Dariusz Klimczak, Polish Minister of Infrastructure speaking on behalf of the members. “Revising the agency’s mandate will better reflect EMSA’s current and future role and make the agency future-proof.”

EMSA was created in 2002 in response to maritime incidents in the early 2000s. Its mission was defined as ensuring maritime safety, protecting the maritime environment, and addressing sustainability issues. It also works with the state’s coast guard and supports maritime surveillance and other digital services.

The new regulation will provide a more suitable legal basis for EMSA to fulfil tasks in the areas of maritime safety, pollution prevention and response, decarbonization, surveillance, and maritime awareness. Moreover, the agency will provide technical, operational and scientific assistance to member states and the commission.

As part of the new agreement, they are also creating the possibility for EMSA to take up additional tasks, at the request of member states and the commission. This was done in order to keep up with future developments in the maritime sector, which the representatives said is making EMSA more future-proof.

The provisional agreement will now need to be endorsed by the member states’ representatives within the Council and by the European Parliament. It will then be formally adopted by both institutions following final revisions.

The provisional agreement on EMSA concludes the legislative work on the maritime safety package, which also updated flag state and port state control provisions, revised rules on the investigation of maritime accidents, and tightened rules on pollution from ships. Those four directives were formally adopted by the Council in November 2024.