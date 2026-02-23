EU Extends Red Sea Protection Effort Until 2027



The Council of the European Union had decided to extend the Red Sea protection effort known as Operation Aspides until February 28, 2027. The council said it had conducted a review of the operations and highlighted that the effort contributes to broader stability in the region.

Aspides was launched in 2024, officially going active on February 19, in response to the attacks by the Houthis on merchant ships. The Council continues to emphasize that it provides “defensive maritime security” to protect vessels and support stability along key maritime routes. By comparison, the United States’ effort was a proactive mission that struck Houthi sites that it believed were threatening shipping in the region.

While there has not been an attack by the Houthis since September 2025, the militants have continued to issue threats to attack in the region. Recently, when Maersk reported that, along with Hapag-Lloyd, it would restore the first routes of the Gemini Cooperation to the Red Sea corridor, it stressed security and said the transits would proceed “secured by naval assistance.”

Aspides’ command recently highlighted that in the 23 months it has been operational, over 1,570 vessels have been supported. It operates with three naval vessels supplied by countries including Greece, Italy, and Spain, and says it continues regularly training and preparations to maintain operational readiness.

“The extension follows a strategic review of Aspides and a broader assessment of EU maritime operations in the region,” reports the Council. It said the operation contributes to “safeguarding freedom of navigation in response to the ongoing threats against merchant and commercial vessels."

The Council agreed on a financial amount of nearly €15 million ($17.7 million) to cover the common costs of the operation. The extended mandate and financial support run from March 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027, and follow a similar decision a year ago. Last year, the Council provided €17 million in financial support forthe operation.

The plan calls for a further strategic review of the operation in 2026/2027.