Estonian Surveillance Spots Machine Guns on Russian LNG Vessel

In what is believed to be a first-of-its-kind effort by Russia to arm commercial shipping for protection, the Estonian Border Guard photographed two machine guns positioned over the bridge of a strategic LNG carrier. So far, it appears to be a one-off installation, but it further demonstrates the range of efforts Russia is taking to protect its shipping.

The LNG vessel Marshal Vasilyevskiy (93,292 dwt) is owned by the Russian state energy company Gazprom. The vessel, which is 288 meters (945 feet) in length, was built in 2018 and is specially equipped both to transport LNG and to operate as a regasification unit.

Media reports indicate the vessel has been making regular runs from the LNG fields to Russia’s heavily militarized zone near Kaliningrad, which is located between Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic coast. In addition to being a key stronghold that provides another port away from the terminals that have come under attack in the St. Petersburg region, the area also has a pipeline connection that can feed the gas to the interior of Russia.

The pictures show two machine guns at different positions above the bridge of the LNG carrier. Analysts are saying they are 12.7 millimeter caliber Kord heavy machine guns, which were introduced by the Russian military in the 1990s. Wooden pallets and sandbags were used to establish four firing positions at each of the corners above the bridge wings.

(Estonian Border Guard)

Estonian officials confirmed the photos, which were taken in May. They said they had never before seen anything like this on a commercial Russian vessel.

It is being pointed out that the guns would not be effective against aerial drones, but could likely be used if there was an attempt to approach and board the vessel. They were likely installed as a deterrent.

The placement appears to have come after the commercial Russian LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz exploded in the Mediterranean. Russia contends it was a Ukrainian strike, and media investigations reported that Ukraine had established posts in Libya, likely to carry out this attack. Ukraine has also intensified its attacks on the Russian terminals and energy assets as part of its spring 2026 campaign.

It is not uncommon for vessels transiting difficult areas to have armed security guards aboard. Russia has accused the West of piracy against its vessels and has also used warships to escort tankers out to the ocean.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

A media partnership including Estonia’s Delfi and FTM was also able to review passenger lists from the Russian LNG carrier and other vessels. They are reporting that they could identify more than 20 people listed as “passengers” who in fact had histories with the Russian military, including the intelligence service FSB. They were unable to determine similar links for another 25 individuals listed as passengers on the ships’ manifests.

Russian officials have repeatedly said they would increase their efforts to protect their critical vessels. This appears to be a unique manifestation of that strategy.

