ESG Wins Contract to Complete Hornbeck's Two Unfinished MPSVs

Eastern Shipbuilding has secured a contract to complete two high-spec MPSVs that were started long ago by Gulf Island Shipbuilding.

The two 365-foot vessels were ordered by Hornbeck Offshore during its fifth OSV newbuild program in the 2010s. The original specifications called for a moonpool, two large heave-compensated cranes, two ROVs, and accommodations for 102. The hulls were launched, but in 2018 - in the midst of the offshore sector downturn - Hornbeck canceled the order with GIS, claiming delays and performance issues. GIS sued Hornbeck to halt the cancelation, and Hornbeck countersued GIS, seeking possession of the incomplete ships.

In October 2023, after five years of litigation, Hornbeck and GIS agreed to settle. The ships were transferred to GIS' performance bond insurer, Zurich American Insurance Company, and Zurich agreed to work with Hornbeck to complete construction at a new shipyard. (Gulf Island exited the shipbuilding business, selling its shipyard operation to Bollinger.)

“When delivered, these vessels will be the two largest and, we believe, the most capable MPSVs in the U.S.-flagged Jones Act registry," said Hornbeck Offshore president and CEO Todd Hornbeck at the time.

The two ships - HOS Warhorse and HOS Wild Horse - will now be finished by Florida-based Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

"We are delighted to be entrusted with the completion of these highly capable vessels for our esteemed partners at Hornbeck. Our experienced shipbuilding team is poised to timely deliver these critical MPSVs to the market," said Joey D’Isernia, Chairman and CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

ESG is also working on a pioneering conversion project for Hornbeck. The yard is transforming the OSV HOS Rosehill into a Service Operation Vessel (SOV) for offshore wind farm work. The first-of-a-kind ship will be a dual-service SOV/flotel, capable of serving both offshore wind and offshore oil and gas charterers. The vessel - renamed HOS Rocinante, after Don Quixote's horse - is scheduled for delivery in the spring of 2025.

