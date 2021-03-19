Environmental Defense Fund and Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center Partner

By The Maritime Executive 03-19-2021 09:14:13

The Environmental Defense Fund and the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping signed a partnership agreement formalizing their collaboration. With the agreement, the Environmental Defense Fund becomes an official partner with the Center, committing to a long-term strategic collaboration focus on the reduction of emissions from shipping.

“Environmental Defense Fund brings more than 50 years of experience and pioneering work for a safer and healthier environment. With deep involvement and insights across sectors, EDF will add a broad societal perspective which will be of essence in the development of a sustainable transition strategy for the maritime industry. We look very much forward to the collaboration,” says Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

The collaboration will evolve around the development of an industry transition strategy, mapping the strategic pathway to zero-carbon shipping in 2050, and the comprehensive policy framework necessary for shipping to meet and exceed its long-term target. In addition to that, the collaboration will also include activities on the sustainability assessment and life cycle analyses of future fuels and technologies as well as their impact potential and potential constraints.

“The Center is well placed to support robust policy pathways towards decarbonization and drive the deployment of zero-emissions vessels. Environmental Defense Fund’s work to reduce shipping’s climate impacts can complement the effort in leading the way towards a sustainable, zero-carbon, and competitive shipping sector,” says Kelley Kizzier, Vice President for Global Climate at Environmental Defense Fund.

With 70,000 ships consuming 300M Tons of fuel annually, shipping accounts for around three percent of global carbon emissions, which according to the partners is likely to increase as other industries tackle climate emissions in the coming decades.

Achieving the long-term target of decarbonization requires new fuel types and a systemic change within the industry. Shipping is a globally regulated industry, which provides an opportunity to secure broad-based industry adoption of new technology and fuels.

Accord to the partners, a coordinated effort within applied research is needed across the entire supply chain to accelerate the development of viable technologies. At the same time, new legislation will be required to enable the transition towards decarbonization.

The Center plays a critical role in helping to bring together industry leaders to help ensure that laboratory research is successfully matured to scalable solutions matching the needs of the industry.