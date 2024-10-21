Engine Fire Aboard Product Tanker in Singapore Anchorage

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the Civil Defense Force responded to a fire aboard a tanker shortly after it arrived in the Singapore anchorage this morning local time. According to the authorities, the 22 crewmembers of the Med Atlantic (26,234 dwt) were successfully evacuated from the product tanker, and the fire was quickly brought under control.

The product tanker registered in Malta for Sea Tankers 4 and managed from Istanbul shows on its AIS signal that it had shifted over from neighboring Malaysia into the Singapore anchorage this morning. The authorities in Singapore received reports of a fire that was said to have started in the engine room and moved into the funnel around 10:30 a.m. local time.

The MPA reports one of its patrol crafts was dispatched along with two Police Coast Guard craft, three Singapore Civil Defence Force marine firefighting and rescue vessels and two tug-boats to render assistance and ensure navigational safety.

The Defence Force said they were initially conducting boundary cooling from their three fireboats to cool the exterior of the vessel. After conducting a defensive firefight, teams boarded the vessel which was built in 2011 when the Defence Force said there were no visible signs of fire. The teams used water jets to ensure there was no fire still on board the vessel and later they were reported to be conducting a “damping down” operation to ensure the fire did not rekindle.

The tanker remains listed as “not under command” on its AIS signal but the crew was reported safe and beginning to assess the damage. The MPA warned vessels about the danger but reported there was no disruption to vessel traffic in the area.





