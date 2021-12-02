Eneti Exercises Option for Second WTIV to be Built in South Korea

Eneti exercised the option for a second new build WTIV (NOV)

Eneti, the company that emerged in 2021 from the former Scorpio Bulkers, is continuing its efforts to become a leader in the offshore wind sector. The company exercised a construction option for a second wind turbine installation vessel to be built by South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering. This is as design work continues on the first of the vessels ordered in May and as Eneti continues to report that it is also exploring a U.S.-built Jones Act compliant WTIV.

As with the first order, Eneti picked up the option for a GustoMSC NG-16000X design WTIV. The companies working on the project report that the ships will be next-generation self-propelled wind turbine installation jack-up vessels. The design features increased carrying and lifting capacity, as well as a higher lifting height above the deck. It will be able to handle the 20MW turbines that are currently the largest on the market and operate in water up to over 200 feet in depth.

Animation from Eneti showing the operation of the wind turbine installation vessels

Other elements of the design include a jacking system with a variable speed drive, which is integrated to offer high performance, reliability, and safety for more than hundreds of jacking moves throughout the lifespan of the jack-up vessel. The jacking system will have a regenerative power option where the generated power is fed back into the vessel system. The design also incorporates a 2,600-ton leg encircling crane, ready to install the future size monopile foundations and wind turbines.

The first of the two vessels is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2024, with the second vessel now due for delivery in the second quarter of 2025. Meeting present and future regulations, the vessel can be adapted to operate on alternative fuels including liquefied natural gas or ammonia.

Scorpio Bulkers first announced its intent to transform its business in the summer of 2020. Since then, the company moved to sell its fleet of bulk carriers and in August 2021 Eneti agreed to acquire Seajacks, the largest owner of purpose-built self-propelled wind turbine installation vessels. Last month, the company undertook a $200 million second offering of stock to in part fund its WTIV construction program.



The vessels will have expanded capacity and lift capabilities (NOV)