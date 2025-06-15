Empty Yacht Found High and Dry on Cornish Coast

The UK's HM Coastguard and the RNLI launched an extensive search for survivors after finding a yacht high and dry on the rocks of the Cornish coast, its sails still set but with no one aboard.

At about 2015 hours on June 13, the HM Coastguard station at Mevagissey, Cornwall received a report of a yacht that had run aground at Chapel Point, near the southern entrance of the English Channel.

Coast guard and RNLI responders went out to check on the boat. Wearing dry suits for protection, they boarded the vessel and found no one on board, suggesting the need for a SAR operation.

Courtesy Fowey RNLI

Under the direction of the Falmouth Coastguard station, the service launched an extensive onshore and offshore search with assistance from the RNLI.

The RNLI Falmouth lifeboat, Fowey lifeboat, Devon & Cornwall Police, RNLI Looe Lifeboat Station and Coastguard helicopter and fixed wing aircraft joined in the effort. The Fowey lifeboat crew deployed for more than 10 hours and conducted a search pattern between Chapel Point and the Lizard up to 25 nautical miles from home port.

Aerial search pattern over the waters off Chapel Point (Mevagissey Coastguard)

The coastal search team stood down Saturday, while at-sea search continued until 0630 the next morning. The authorities do not plan to release further details at this point.

"We’d ask people to consider the family and friends of those involved and not to speculate online until the facts are known," Mevagissey Coastguard requested in a statement.