Ellerman to Consolidate Short Sea Shipping by Acquiring Viasea Shipping



One of the storied names in cargo shipping, Ellerman City Liners, looks to continue its rebirth by expanding and consolidating Europe’s short sea shipping sector. The company reported last week that it has agreed to acquire Norway’s Viasea Shipping.

Viasea Shipping, which was founded in 2016 by a Norway-based logistics company, ColliCare Holdings, was formed on the vision of moving cargo flows from the roads over to the sea. It became one of the largest operators in Oslo, Norway. Today, it provides service links to Lithuania, Poland, the UK, the Netherlands, and Norway. It also coordinates service to Spain and Portugal via Rotterdam.

“This acquisition isn’t just about growth, it’s about redefining shortsea shipping for the future,” said Iain Liddell, Founder & Managing Director of GB Global, a UK-based logistics company and the parent of Ellerman City Liners. “By combining Ellerman’s UK expertise with Viasea’s agile operational shortsea footprint and sustainable solutions, we’re building an extensive European network that delivers speed, reliability, and greener solutions for customers across Europe.”

According to the companies, the acquisition is a strategic move that unites two niche players in the shipping industry. It combines complementary strengths to deliver seamless end-to-end shipping logistics solutions as one partnership and expands the reach of the two operations. Viasea will also benefit from being part of a larger organization. Customers will also have the benefit of rail links to Poland, Hungary, and Romania.

Ellerman is a historic name in shipping that was reborn in 2021. It traces its origins to 1892 and, after early acquisitions, was branded Ellerman in 1902. It grew to have a large fleet of cargo ships and, in the 1960s, partnered with Cunard before being sold to Hamburg Sud in 2004, which ended the branded service. Today, it lists 13 ships among the providers contracted for container transport.

The companies highlight the growth in short sea shipping in Europe. It is presented as an alternative to over-road transport and is more environmentally friendly than long-distance trucking.

