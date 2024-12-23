Edison Chouest Completes Sale of Icebreaker Aiviq to the U.S. Coast Guard

Edison Chouest has finalized the long-discussed sale of the icebreaker Aiviq to the U.S. Coast Guard, completing a transaction that began eight years ago.

Despite its early opposition to buying a commercial icebreaker for government missions, the USCG budgeted for Aiviq's purchase in FY2024, and the icebreaker was formally acquired on Dec. 11. After an extended refit, it will enter service in the Arctic and support Coast Guard missions until the delayed delivery of the Polar Security Cutter (PSC), the USCG's future heavy icebreaker.

Aiviq is not part of the PSC program of record, and the service views it as a "bridging strategy" until the purpose-built government icebreakers are delivered.

Once commissioned, the ship will be renamed USCGC Storis after a well-known small icebreaker that served for years in Alaska. The now-scrapped Storis was known as the “Galloping Ghost of the Alaskan Coast,” and had a storied history conducting icebreaking operations in Alaska and the Arctic - including a well-publicized transit of the Northwest Passage.

“This acquisition is a vital step in increasing our operational presence in the Arctic,” said Adm. Linda Fagan, commandant of the Coast Guard. “The future Coast Guard Cutter Storis builds on our legacy of Arctic operations and underscores our commitment to asserting U.S. sovereignty and supporting national security in the region.”

With line-item funding provided by Congress, the Coast Guard bought Aiviq from the Chouest subsidiary Offshore Service Vessels LLC for a total of $125 million. The price includes reactivation, delivery, spare parts, vessel modifications and crew training.

In a statement, the USCG said that it "will evaluate the vessel's condition and identify requirements to achieve full operational capability."

Aiviq was built in 2012 as an icebreaking anchor-handler for Shell's Arctic offshore drilling program. During a tow in the Gulf of Alaska in December 2012, she encountered seas of 20-30 feet and lost power in all engines due to water in fuel contamination. An after-accident inquiry found that this was likely caused by the immersion of her low-freeboard stern and seawater infiltration through her tank vents. Her tow ran aground and was ultimately scrapped.

Aiviq was little-used for many years after the casualty. In 2016, two congressmen with ties to Chouest - including Representative Don Young, a longtime friend of the family company - advocated for the Coast Guard to buy a used commercial icebreaker that only matched Aiviq's characteristics. The Coast Guard initially resisted, citing concerns over Aiviq's commercial design. Its views changed in 2022-4 as progress on the PSC program stalled.

Once reactivated, Aiviq - the future USCGC Storis - will relocate to a temporary homeport. It will eventually be based at a new pier in Juneau.