Eastern Shipbuilding Starts Next Phase of Infrastructure Expansion

Florida-based Eastern Shipbuilding Group has begun the second phase of a series of investments in its waterfront infrastructure, supporting a growing orderbook of government and commercial contracts.

The second phase includes the construction of an additional 1,000 linear feet of berthing space, which would support outfitting for multiple vessel deliveries every year. It's also putting in more infrastructure for mooring in heavy weather; expanding its launch way by another 120 feet, allowing the yard to build and launch ships more than 500 feet in length; and dredging out the vessel berthing spaces and the shipyard's turning basin. All of these improvements help boost the yard's throughput capacity, and also prepare it well to serve U.S. Navy contract requirements. The Navy's leadership is interested in growing its roster of shipyard suppliers, and ESG is positioning itself to be a competitor.

"This infrastructure improvement project represents a major investment in our government shipbuilding capabilities," said Joey D’Isernia, Chairman and CEO of ESG. "The increased capacity and shipyard enhancements will allow us to better support the Navy’s initiative to expand the shipbuilding industrial base in order to meet the demands of the national defense strategy."

The work will be completed by mid-2025, and will help Eastern expand on its portfolio of projects. Right now, it holds contracts for the U.S. Coast Guard's Offshore Patrol Cutter; the Army Corps of Engineer's next-generation hopper dredge; and a contract to complete two OSVs for Hornbeck Offshore.

Eastern has also invested heavily in hardening its yard to withstand hurricane-force storms, an outgrowth of its experience from Hurricane Michael. Much of its infrastructure was rebuilt from the ground up after the storm, and was designed specifically for modern, more-efficient operations.