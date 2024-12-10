Eastern Pacific Shipping Expands Use of Wind Propulsion to a Newbuild

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), one of the largest shipping companies and recognized as an innovator, is expanding its use of wind-assisted propulsion to one of the company’s newbuilds, the first time it has used the technology on a new construction vessel. It follows the growing adoption of wind-assisted propulsion aboard increasing segments of the shipping industry.

Spain’s Bound4blue reports it received the order for three 22-meter (72-foot) suction sails. They will be installed on a newbuild MR tanker Eastern Pacific Shipping has on order from China’s New Times Shipbuilding. The installation will take place in late 2025.

The decision to incorporate the technology known as eSAIL EPS said aligns with its broader decarbonization strategy. The company which reports it has a fleet of over 300 vessels representing 31 million dwt, highlights its use of dual-fuel vessels, biofuels, voyage optimization systems, and carbon capture technologies.

EPS’s first project with Bound4blue and foray into wind-assisted propulsion took place in February this year when it ordered a system for an in-service vessel that it manages. It involves retrofitting three eSAILs on Pacific Sentinel, a 50,000 dwt chemical tanker. Built in 2019 and tanker registered in Liberia, it will be the first EPS-managed ship to test wind-assisted propulsion. The ship is owned by Japan’s Kotobuki and measures 600 feet (183 meters) in length.

Bound4blue emphasizes that the system is fully autonomous. It works by dragging air across an aerodynamic surface to generate propulsive efficiency. This helps reduce vessel fuel use, OPEX, and emissions say the company, while also enhancing regulatory compliance. They said it is a mechanically simple system with EPS previously saying it expects to reduce overall energy consumption by approximately 10 percent, depending on vessel routing.

The company said EPS’ decision to expand the use of its suction sail also paves the way for broader industry adoption of wind-assisted propulsion systems. In 2024, Bound4blue reports it saw exponential growth, increasing from four projects on the orderbook to fourteen.

Founded in 2014, Bound4blue says its eSAIL system is up and running on four ships and it has signed additional agreements with other shipowners such as Maersk Tankers, Klaveness Combination Carriers, Amasus, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Marflet, Louis Dreyfus Company, Marubeni Corporation, Odfjell, Louis Dreyfus Company, and SNA TUHA'A PAE to install the system.

The installation for EPS is being funded by the European Union under a grant from the Innovation Fund program.