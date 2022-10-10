DP World Breaks Ground on $390M Expansion at London Gateway Terminal

London Gateway (DP World)

DP World has begun work on the next phase of expansion at its London Gateway terminal. It is investing $390 million in a new berth at the facility, which will allow it to handle some of the world's biggest boxships.

The new fourth berth will raise capacity by a third, and its completion in 2024 will coincide with the delivery of a new wave of 24,000 TEU Megamax-24 vessels, which will all be operated on the Asia-Europe trade lane.

“Over the next 10 years we have earmarked a further $1.1 billion of investment in this country. The construction of the new fourth berth is creating 1,000 jobs and London Gateway’s rapidly growing logistics park will employ 12,000 people when it is completed in five years’ time," said Ernst Schulze, UK Chief Executive of DP World.

London Gateway just handled its 10 millionth container since its opening in 2014. Within eight years, it has expanded its annual throughput to 1.8 million TEU, and the new berth will allow it to keep growing.

“Within a decade, London Gateway is likely to be handling up to 30 per cent of the country's containerized trade. Its port-centric logistics park will be one of the largest in Europe, employing 12,000 people and underpinned by investment in a second rail terminal and a new fourth berth," predicted Schulze.

DP World also operates the Southampton terminal. Between Southamption and London Gateway, its combined operations handled 1.9 million TEU in the first six months of this year - a new record for the firm.