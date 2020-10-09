Double Medevac off Port of Freeport

File image courtesy USCG` By The Maritime Executive 10-08-2020 09:22:54

[Brief] On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard carried out a double medevac from a product tanker off the coast of Freeport, Texas. A SAR helicopter out of Coast Guard Air Station Houston evacuated two male crewmembers, one aged 29 and the second aged 57, from a position about 25 miles offshore.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received the medevac request at about 1320 hours from the captain of the product tanker Morholmen, who reported that two crewmembers had simultaneously come down with medical problems. One crewmember was experiencing abdominal pain and another crewmember was displaying stroke symptoms. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac for both crewmembers.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to assist. The Dolphin crew hoisted both crewmembers and transported them to University of Texas Medical Branch in Houston in stable condition.

The Morholmen is a 2011-built product tanker flagged in Panama. As of Thursday evening she was under way once more, bound southeast and away from the path of Hurricane Delta, which is expected to arrive near the Texas-Louisiana border on Friday evening.