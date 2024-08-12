Disney Inks Largest Ever Order for Meyer to Build Four Cruise Ships by 2031

Disney is going big into cruising accelerating investments in its cruise line. The company shocked its loyal fans by revealing plans for four additional newbuilds and today Germany’s Meyer shipbuilding reported it has received the order which is “the highest order value in the history of Meyer Werft.”

With this new order, Meyer highlights it has 10 cruise ships under contract as well as work on a research vessel and four offshore converter platforms. While specifics on the new contract with Disney were not reported, it is notable because the company is currently building two more of the world’s largest cruise ships for Royal Caribbean International after delivering the first ship Icon of the Seas in late 2023. Each of those ships is valued at well over $1 billion. The group also received orders this year from Carnival Cruise Line for two more of its 180,0000 gross ton LNG-fueled cruise ships and a deal from Orient Land Corporation to build a fourth ship of Disney Wish class.

Disney hinted at plans for further investments in the cruise line during its recent earnings report. It told investors that the five cruise ships currently in service were sailing basically full for a brand that is a premium-priced family cruise line. Cruises and resorts are part of the company’s focus as attendance at its core theme park operation has sagged.

“Expanding our fleet gives more people, in more parts of the world, the opportunity to experience a vacation at sea like only Disney can provide,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, speaking during a three-day fan event that concluded Sunday night with the news of massive plans to expand the theme parks, resorts, and cruise line. The cruise ships extend Disney’s storytelling leveraging the theme parks and entertainment segments.

“These new, four additional ships will bring the fleet to a total of 13, giving you 13 different opportunities to experience everything that Disney Cruise Line is known for,” D’Amaro told fans.

The president of the cruise line, Thomas Mazloum called the project an “ambitious and unprecedented expansion for Disney Cruise Line.”

The group is already set to more than double its capacity by 2029. Currently, Disney operates five cruise ships (Magic, Wonder, Fantasy, Dream and Wish) with a total capacity of approximately 17,500 passengers. Two additional ships of the Disney Wish class, Disney Treasure due this year, and Disney Destiny due in November 2025, will be followed by the fourth ship for Japan and the Disney Adventure which will be sailing year-round from Singapore. Combined the next four ships add nearly 19,000 passenger berths.

The company reports designs for the four new ships along with the names and itineraries are still in development. The ships are scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2031.

Disney Cruise Line built its first two cruise ships in the 1990s with Fincantieri. In 2010 and 2012, the line expanded with two cruise ships built by Meyer. The Wish class began entering service in 2021.

