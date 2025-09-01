Disney Adventure Cruise Ship Departs Wismar for Trials



Disney’s newest cruise ship and the eleventh largest in the cruise industry departed Wismar, Germany, on the evening of September 1, for sea trials. It marks several firsts as Disney will be the third cruise line to exceed the 200,000 gross ton mark, while also bringing to a close the construction in Wismar, which was marked by the financial collapse of Genting Hong Kong and the bankruptcy of the builder MV Werften.

The departure of the Disney Adventure was delayed, with reports that it had been planned for Saturday and then pushed back first to Sunday and finally to Monday. The German media outlet NDR reports there were concerns over the water level in the Bay of Wismar, which is currently low, and winds due to the size and height of the ship at nearly 70 meters (230 feet).

The ship got underway at around 1830 on September 1, with NDR reporting the harbor had been closed to all other ships and boats. A flotilla of tugs and harbor boats was on hand to assist the massive 1,122-foot (342-meter) vessel as it pushed off the fitting-out dock where it had been since April. It moved forward slowly and then pivoted with the assistance of tugs and its bow thrusters. The construction scaffolds still remain around the vessel's funnels.

Due to the low water level, the ship will be making a stop at Mukran, Germany, on Rügen Island. There, it will refill its fresh water tanks and take on final supplies before heading into the North Sea for trials. The ship will then proceed to Bremerhaven after the trials to complete fitting out and is scheduled for a handover to Disney Cruise Line around the end of the month.

Disney Adventure departing Wismar, Germany (NDR live broadcast)

At 206,500 gross tons, the Disney Adventure is part of the emerging group of cruise ships exceeding the 200,000 GT mark and follows only Royal Caribbean International’s Icon and Oasis class and MSC Cruises’ World class in size. Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival have ordered similarly large cruise ships, which will begin delivery late in the decade.

Disney acquired the ship from the bankruptcy of MV Werften and employed Meyer Werft to complete the construction at the shipyard in Wismar. The yard itself has been sold to TKMS for naval construction.

Work on the ship began in 2018 for Genting Hong Kong’s Dream Cruises, known as Global One and named Global Dream. Designed for the Asian cruise market, the ship was going to have accommodations for approximately 9,500 passengers and over 2,000 crew. MV Werften filed for bankruptcy in January 2022. A planned sister ship was scrapped before assembly began.

Disney redesigned the ship in keeping with its brand and experiences. Passenger capacity is now reported at approximately 6,700 and 2,300 crew. The ship was finally emerged from the building hall in April.

Areas of the ship, such as a large casino, were reworked, and decor was created in the Disney style. Some features, including a roller coaster amusement, have been retained from the original design. Disney scheduled the ship to operate short cruises from Singapore year-round starting in mid-December.

It is part of a large expansion of the cruise line. Late this year, the company will also add a cruise ship to its U.S.-based operations, the Disney Destiny, which was recently floated out at Meyer’s yard in Papenburg, Germany. Work has begun on another cruise ship at Papenburg, and Disney has ordered three additional ships, also to be built by Meyer. The operator of the Disney Tokyo Resort has also ordered its first cruise ship.

Disney launched the cruise line in 1998 with a ship called Disney Magic. Today, the company operates six cruise ships with the operation reported to be one of the most profitable portions of the Disney corporation.