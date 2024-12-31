Disgruntled Crewmember Kills Seven Shipmates on Bangladeshi Freighter

A disgruntled crewmember aboard a Bangladeshi freighter killed seven of his shipmates last week, and he came close to escaping justice, according to police in Bangladesh.

Akash Mondal (AKA Irfan), was an engineering crewmember aboard the small freighter Al Bakhera, which operated on the Meghna River. According to Lt. Col. Munim Ferdous, director of a police rapid-response battalion in Bagerat, Irfan was displeased at working conditions and salary levels aboard the Al Bakhira. In response, Ferdous told Dhaka Tribune, Irfan allegedly poisoned the crew's food with sleeping pills when the ship anchored at the riverine port of Chandpur, then killed them with a fire axe and a knife after they fell asleep. He then ran the ship aground and fled, according to local media.

[Warning: Graphic content, not suitable for all viewers]

The crime was discovered while several of the victims were still alive. Five were found dead aboard the ship with "severe head injuries." Three were rescued with critical injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, but two died after arrival, leaving one survivor. The deceased included the vessel's master, identified as Golam Kibria, 56.

Initially, the police believed that the victims were the only crewmembers of the Al Bakhera, and the investigators were not aware that Irfan had been aboard. This led them to suspect an act of piracy by external perpetrators.

The sole survivor, Suhani Jewel, was unable to speak because of a knife injury to his throat, but when he began to recover, Jewel communicated with the police through writing - leading them to Irfan, according to the Daily Star.

A police source reported that Irfan confiscated five cell phones from the victims. With technology, he was tracked down on shore at a location in Chitalmari. When he was arrested, the phones were allegedly in his possession, along with an empty package of sleeping pills and a bloodstained pair of pants.

Police say that Irfan has confessed to the killings. In his defense, he claimed that he had worked aboard the Al-Bakhera for eight months straight with intermittent wages. He accused the captain, Kibria, of stealing the crew's pay.

On Thursday, the Bangladesh Water Transport Workers Federation went on strike nationwide to demand compensation for the families of the deceased. After negotiations mediated by Bangladesh's shipping department on Saturday night, a compensation package was agreed and the union leadership agreed to stand down.