Developing Simulations to Analyze Decarbonization Design Decisions

Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard (file photo) By The Maritime Executive 09-15-2020 05:09:12

An important new tool has been developed to help ship owners explore the potential environmental impact of a ship while it is still in design stages. It is believed that this will help owners working with their designers and builders to understand how a particular design will perform in meting both the increasing regulatory requirements and moral obligations associated with the drive to achieve decarbonization of the shipping industry.

Class society ABS working in collaboration with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have completed the development of simulations capable of analyzing the carbon footprint of vessels in the design stage. According to the partners, these simulations will allow in-depth evaluation of the impact of a range of energy-saving options, offering a detailed preview of a vessel’s performance before key investment decisions are made.

"This joint project will give us more options to review alternative technologies at the early design stage. Our vessels fully comply with IMO’s environmental regulations before 2050, with LNG dual-fuel propulsion systems, including various original energy-saving devices and continuous developments that will keep HHI and ABS front-runners in this fast-changing industry,” said Jaeeul Kim, Executive Vice President and CTO of HHI.

The simulations connect to a broad range of inputs from many model types such as computational fluid dynamics models, wave resistance models, and data-validated engine performance models. A multi-physics model unlocks the ability to evaluate the performance impact of the design options and the operational measures.

“The modeling and simulation techniques that ABS and HHI are pioneering allow owners, designers, and shipyards unprecedented insight into the impact of multiple decarbonization strategies on a vessel’s performance at the earliest possible stage. This approach unlocks benefits in operational efficiency, safety, and investment decision making,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology. “This technology also aligns with our industry-leading efforts to introduce a paperless end-to-end class process, demonstrating how we are moving ahead and realizing the benefits of digital class for the industry.”

Examples of technologies that can be evaluated in the modeling process include air lubrication systems, energy-saving devices, voyage speed profiles, and engine fuel options. The simulations can also reflect the impact of inputs from a range of data sources and optimization tools allowing comprehensive analysis of the trade-off between different vessel configurations.

"Developing a detailed understanding of the impact of your chosen decarbonization pathway on a vessel during the concept design phase is a major step forward in helping owners navigate the complexity of building a fleet capable of meeting IMO sustainability objectives,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Director, Global Sustainability.



