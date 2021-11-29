Denmark to Hold Lottery to Decide Largest Offshore Wind Farm Contract

The Danish Energy Agency is taking an unusual approach to award the contract for what is slated to be the country’s largest and furthest yet offshore windfarm. Under the terms of the original solicitation, the Agency said it would hold a lottery if it received multiple bids that largely met the same conditions and came from large wind developers.

Denmark is working to select a developer for the Thor Offshore Wind Farm that will be located approximately 14 miles offshore. It is the first of three new offshore wind farms designated in the 2018 Danish Energy Agreement.

The tender process was unique in that it provided the ability to be flexible with a capacity between 800 MW and 1 GW and included the cables in the tender. The contract was also offered with a fixed minimum price for electricity with the bidder agreeing to pay back the government to a total of $420 million when the wholesale price of electricity rises above the contract. The project is to be largely developed without government subsidy.

The Agency said that it had received multiple bids, believed to be from majors in the industry including Orsted, TotalEnergies, Vattenfall, Iberdrola, RWE, and others. According to the tender conditions, the concession will be awarded to the bidder that offers the lowest bid price. If there were several bidders with the same low bids, the bidder with the largest wind farm capacity would win. If both bid price and wind farm capacity are equal, the tender will be decided by drawing lots.

In accordance with the tender conditions, the Danish Energy Agency has determined that it must proceed with the lottery. The drawing of lots will take place on December 1, 2021, with bidders invited to attend. Results will be announced on December 1. The winner will receive a 30-year concession with the possibility of a five-year extension.

The wind farm must be completed by the end of 2027, although they plan to make the grid connection available beginning in 2025. The total investment for the development of this offshore wind farm is projected at more than $2.3 billion with the project slated to supply electricity to around 800,000 Danish households.