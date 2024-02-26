Denmark Ends Investigation of Nord Stream Pipeline Attack

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) and the Copenhagen Police have suspended their investigation into the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline complex, following a similar decision by Swedish authorities.

“Based on the investigation, the authorities can conclude that there was deliberate sabotage of the gas pipelines," the Copenhagen Police said in a statement. "At the same time, it is assessed that there is no necessary basis for pursuing criminal proceedings in Denmark."

The authorities did not provide further information on their findings or their decision to drop the case.

More than a few observers have suggested that identifying the culprit could be politically uncomfortable. Poland and Ukraine allege that the attacker was Russia, the pipelines' owner - but it might also have been an ally. Independent investigations have pointed towards Ukrainian involvement, and American national security officials have said that they were aware of a Ukrainian plan to stage an attack.

On the island of Bornholm, just a few miles from the site of the attacks, residents are concerned by the lack of answers - but not surprised.

"I don't think any of us expected that there would be fingerprints that could show who had done it. It would of course have been nice to have clarification, but I think that most of us have realized that we will not get further," said Jacob Trøst, mayor of Bornholm, speaking to DR.

Denmark's exit leaves Germany as the only nation with an active criminal inquiry, and German authorities have signaled that they plan to continue following leads. As Russia's primary partner in the Nord Stream project, Germany had the largest stake in its construction, and the greatest potential loss from its destruction.