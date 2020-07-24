Daewoo and Port of Rotterdam Collaborate on Smart Technology

(file photo) By The Maritime Executive 07-21-2020 03:54:40

[Brief] The Port of Rotterdam and Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) have agreed to a new collaboration for the development and coordination of smart vessel and port technologies.

Under the three-year collaboration, they will work together to explore the opportunities to use digitization and digital technology for the integration of ship and port to enhance the efficiency of port stays. Among the systems that they plan to develop are technologies for data-exchange and analysis to improve the safety and efficiency of port calls as well as focusing on optimization technologies to reduce the ship’s environmental impact to support decarbonization goals.

“Smart ships improve operational efficiency and safety, and smart ports improve port operational efficiency,” DSME said in announcing its new cooperation. They believe the collaboration between ship and port can contribute to a significant reduction in polluting emissions.

The program also plans to explore the development of autonomous systems.

This is the second similar agreement that DSME has recently entered into with a port. The shipyard also recently announced a cooperation with Busan, South Korea.



