CSSC, Guangdong Province Launch Massive LNG Conversion Project

Smog over the Pearl River, 2010 (Tung Wu / CC By 2.0) By The Maritime Executive 06-01-2020 06:29:06

[Brief] CSSC is partnering with Guangdong Province and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) on a massive LNG conversion project for 1,500 inland waterway vessels.

The project will start with a demonstration project on the Pearl River, with a plan to expand it to 1,500 vessels - about a quarter of the river's fleet - by 2025. The conversion would have positive effects for local air quality, reducing overall particulate matter from shipping by 20 percent, and it would create a market for about 0.4 million tonnes per annum of LNG. About 20 LNG bunkering stations would be built along the river to supply fuel to inland shipping.

In addition, CSSC said in a news release, the initiative will "deeply implement Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thoughts and implement the Party Central Committee’s decision-making on ecological environmental protection and winning the blue sky defense battle."

The project could serve as a model for similar initiatives elsewhere in China, including a potential conversion initiative on the Yangtze River.

