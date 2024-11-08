Crystal Exercises Option for Third Luxury Cruise Ship from Fincantieri

Italian shipbuilding Fincantieri has continued its streak of new cruise ship orders which expanded its work both in the luxury segment and large cruise ships. Crystal Cruises, which was saved from bankruptcy just two years ago, has exercised an option for a third ship after signing a Memorandum of Agreement in June 2024.

It continues the remarkable comeback of the brand which was launched as a premium cruise offering by Japan’s NYK Group in 1990. NYK sold the brand and its two current cruise ships to Genting Hong Kong which had an aspiration to expand the brand into expedition, river cruise, and charter luxury air travel, as well as planning a new generation of cruise ships. Crystal Cruises however collapsed with Genting Hong Kong with its ships arrested and auctioned in 2022.

Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio, Executive Chairman of A&K Travel Group reported he had approached Genting about acquiring the brand and then stepped into the auctions to buy the two cruise ships and then the brand name. His family had previously invested in a pioneer in modern cruising called Sitmar Cruises. He later launched Silversea Cruises before selling the luxury brand to Royal Caribbean Group.

Crystal returned to operations with its two cruise ships Crystal Symphony (built in 1995 and 51,000 gross tons) and the Crystal Serenade (built in 2003 and 68,870 gross tons). The company seeks to capture the ultra-luxury market and is combining with A&K Travel to offer unique land tours.

The third ship ordered today will be a sister to the first two orders with each ship at approximately 61,800 gross tons. They will continue to upgrade the brand introducing all-suite ships with each cabin with a private veranda. They will also have single-occupancy suites. The brand promises one of the highest passenger-to-crew ratios in the industry.

Each of the new ships will accommodate 690 passengers and according to Crystal will “feature a host of amenities and innovative designs.” They highlight traditional open promenade decks for passengers to stroll and dining options including Umi Uma, the only Nobu at sea as well as other concepts.

One change for the brand is the addition of a casino on its cruise ships. When NYK launched they had partnered with Caesars Palace Las Vegas to operate the casinos. When the brand relaunched under A&K the decision was to remove the casinos but repeat passengers complained. The brand has now partnered with Casino de Monte-Carlo and will install its first casino this month on Crystal Symphony. The Crystal Serenity will add its casino next month.

For Fincantieri, the orders continued a strong year which saw significant orders from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings including luxury cruise ships for Regent Seven Seas and Oceania. Carnival Corporation also ordered large cruise ships while Viking extended its order for small, luxury cruise ships. Fincantieri reports this latest order from Crystal falls in its large category (between €500 million and €1 billion).

"This order is another milestone in the 40 years of productive collaboration between Fincantieri and my family that started with Sitmar Cruises, continued with Silversea and now is flourishing again with Crystal," said Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio, Executive Chairman of A&K Travel Group.

The first of the Crystal cruise ships is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2028. Timing for the second ship has not been announced while today’s order for the third ship is set for delivery in 2032.

