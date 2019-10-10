Cruise Tourism Demonstration Zone Launched in Baoshan

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-10 17:47:20

China's first Cruise Tourism Development Demonstration Zone has been launched in the Baoshan District. The move will see Baoshan further developed for cruise and tourism operations.

The new title is an upgrade from “Experimental Zone” gained in 2012.

Shanghai is the biggest cruise port in Asia and already hosts the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Baoshan, which opened in 2011. The Shanghai government plans to develop Wusongkou Cruise Port into the world's third largest in terms of passenger visits, it is currently fourth, and to form an industrial chain worth $14 billion.

MSC Cruises will operate its flagship MSC Bellissima from Baoshan port in June 2020, and Costa Cruises, Star Cruises and Royal Caribbean International also have plans to base new vessels there.

The local government has already signed a letter of intent with China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) and Fincantieri to develop the Shanghai CSSC International Cruise Industrial Park. CSSC has also started construction of the first of a fleet of around 10 Chinese-built cruise ships operated by CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited, a joint venture between Carnival Corporation and CSSC. A two square kilometer industrial park is also planned.

Earlier this year, China announced that the ports of Sanya and Haikou on Hainan Island will soon be ready to serve cruises to “nowhere.” These cruises, usually one or two nights, aim to be romantic, exciting and luxurious vacations on a floating resort at sea. The government is encouraging the development of itineraries that involve, for example, watching sunrises at sea, diving and fishing, corporate leisure business trips and private gatherings. Gambling activities will be forbidden.