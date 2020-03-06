Cruise Baltic Becomes the First Paper-Free Cruise Network

By The Maritime Executive 03-05-2020 07:12:40

Cruise Baltic is the first cruise network to become completely paperless. The initiative is in line with the ambition for the Baltic Sea to be the most sustainable cruise destination in the world.

The paperless initiative means that from now on, Cruise Baltic does not print any brochures or leaflets for any markets. The only printed materials the network has left are business cards, which are made of 100 percent recycled t-shirt off-cuts that would otherwise normally get thrown away.

Cruise Baltic has always considered giveaways very carefully taking account of materials, packaging, production methods etc. and the network supports suppliers and organizations with a sustainable profile. The same goes for roll-ups and all other materials at conferences and trade shows, including details like pens and cups which are made from sustainable materials. The booth at Seatrade Europe last year was made from recycled and re-usable materials complemented by sustainable furniture.

Last year, 29 partners signed “The Cruise Baltic Sustainability Manifesto” at the Baltic Sustainable Cruise Conference in Copenhagen. The manifesto was created as a joint vision towards a more sustainable region.

Cruise Baltic was founded in 2004 and includes 30 ports and destinations in the Baltic Sea Region.