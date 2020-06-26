Croatia's Adriatic Gate Container Terminal Expands Capabilities

The area for expansion at the left of the photo of the Adriatic Gate Container Terminal By The Maritime Executive 06-25-2020 08:48:41

Croatia's largest container terminal and one of the leaders in the region, the Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT) at the Port of Rijeka is proceeding with plans to expand its capabilities.

Opened in 2001, the port is today operated as a public-private partnership with International Container Terminal Services Incorporated (ICTSI). In 2019 AGCT handled 271,817 TEU, an increase of 20 percent driven by intermodal volumes to/from Central Europe. The terminal serviced 314 container vessels and 15 cruise ships.

The new project will dredge 100 meters of the southern quay will bringing the entire area to a universal depth of 428 meters. According to the port, the current depth of 328 meters in this area restricts the number of containers that can be handled on the container ships currently berthing at AGCT, reducing call size and creating underutilized vessels.

ICTSI said allowing larger vessels will improve cargo flows between Asia and Europe and allow businesses to meet the demands of a growing Central European market.

“The 100m deepening is crucial for our business as the required berth depth is a key requirement for container shipping companies to efficiently keep calling Port of Rijeka and for AGCT to remain a gateway in North Adriatic, ” according to Emmanuel Papagiannakis, AGCT CEO.

AGCT reported a 20 percent growth in the first five months of 2020, including a record monthly volume in May, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The port has also invested in its intermodal capabilities which resulted in strong growth for rail traffic.