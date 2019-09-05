Crewmember of Cruise Ship Vision of the Seas Killed in Fall

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-05 17:58:39

[Brief] A crewmember of the cruise ship Vision of the Seas fell from the vessel into the water and died at the port of Livorno, Italy on Thursday.

The individual, a 26-year-old Philippine national, was working on the starboard side of the vessel at her berth at Livorno's Pier 47 at the time of the casualty. He fell into the water between the Vision of the Seas and an adjacent cargo ship, the Star Juventas, according to local media.

The Livorno fire brigade and the harbormaster's office launched a search for the victim, and fire department divers have recovered his body. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the casualty.

The Vision of the Seas departed Livorno on Wednesday for her next destination, the port of Civitavecchia.

The last man-overboard casualty involving a crewmember of Vision of the Seas occurred in December 2017 during a Caribbean cruise out of Galveston. In that incident, a 24-year-old member of the housekeeping staff went missing; CCTV video camera evidence suggested that he went over the side. His absence went unnoticed for an extended period, and no search effort was launched.