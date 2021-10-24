Photos: Container Ship Catches Fire in Strait of Juan de Fuca

The container ship Zim Kingston lost 40 containers over the side in a storm off the Strait of Juan De Fuca on Friday, then caught fire. The Canadian Coast Guard has evacuated 16 people from the vessel, and five other crewmembers remain on board to fight the fire, the agency said Saturday.

Overnight Saturday, the tug Seaspan Raven cooled the boxship's hull but did not attempt to suppress the fire. Due to the nature of chemicals on board, applying water directly to the fire is not an option, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

An emergency exclusion zone around the vessel has been expanded to two nautical miles, effective Sunday, to account for the risk of fire and hazardous fumes.

Vessel operator Danaos Shipping said in a statement Sunday that no injuries have been reported and the fire has been contained.

Mariners have been cautioned to avoid the area of the container spill, and the Canadian Coast Guard is working with the USCG to track loose boxes that stayed afloat. Some are linked together in multi-container rafts and pose an elevated hazard to navigation.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Coast Guard told Global News that the fire was related to "two damaged containers carrying hazardous goods." Among other substances, two of the boxes involved in the fire were laden with 57 tonnes of potassium amylxanthanate, an industrial chemical used in the mining industry for ore processing. In the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS), it is classified as a corrosive, flammable compound with long-lasting toxic effects on aquatic life.