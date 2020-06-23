Container on Barge Service Joins Carbon Offset Program

(Courtesy of SCF Marine) By The Maritime Executive 06-23-2020 06:15:17

SCF Marine announced that its container on barge service, operated by SEACOR AMH will be participating in a 12-month accredited U.S.-based carbon offset program starting June 2020.

“Through this initiative, diesel carbon emissions from AMH’s container service and the St. Louis, Memphis, and Port Allen terminals will be offset to achieve carbon neutrality, a benefit AMH is proud to extend to its direct and indirect customers,” said Rich Teubner, vice president of AMH.

Over the past four years since its launched in 2016, AMH estimated that by displacing approximately 100,000 truck moves it has saved roughly 4 million gallons of diesel fuel while also reducing road congestion. They estimate that equals a saving of more than 40,000 metric tons of CO2.

In addition to its participation in the carbon offset program, SCF said it is continuing to evaluate other carbon reducing technologies for its operations.

According to Tim Power, president of SCF, the company’s environmental efforts may include the conversion of the SCF Container Express and SCF Marine Highway to dual-fuel LNG and diesel. These two inland towboats will operate in a liner service supporting AMH’s container routes with scheduled service.

“AMH has been a great partner of the Port of New Orleans in providing reliable container on barge service to our mutual customers,” said Brandy Christian, president and chief executive officer of the Port of New Orleans. “Their investments have created a marine highway option for shippers and ocean carriers to reduce the movement of containers on inland routes and we applaud their commitment to greening the supply chain.”