Container Feeder Hits Product Tanker and Sinks Off Kupang

On Sunday morning, a small container feeder hit a product tanker at an anchorage off Kupang, Timor, then sank due to the resulting hull damage.

At about 0230 hours on Sunday, the KSOP guard station at Kupang received notice that the feeder Kuala Mas had collided or allided with the 13,000 dwt product tanker Maritim Khatulistiwa at an anchorage. Early information suggests that the Kuala Mas may have drifted with the current until it hit the tanker.

At about 0318, the crew of the Kuala Mas reported that they were taking on water through a penetration in the starboard side. After two hours of attempting to stem the flooding, the master decided to ground the vessel near the Bolok Kupang pier in order to prevent her from sinking. This plan was accomplished by about 0630, and the crew continued efforts to save their ship for another hour and a half.

At 0802, the master called to request an evacuation. A nearby harbor tug successfully rescued the 20 members of the crew within minutes of the call, and no injuries were reported.

Courtesy Indonesian Ministry of Transportation

The Kuala Mas capsized at 0834, then sank, leaving just a small portion of the hull above the surface. Photos from the harbor show that some of the vessel's containerized cargo floated free and went adrift.

The local KSOP station is taking precautionary measures to avert pollution from the wreck, including deployment of oil boom around the perimeter of the site. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the casualty.

Maritim Khatulistiwa remains at anchor just off Kupang.