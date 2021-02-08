Combining Wind and Solar Technologies to Create Zero-Emission Ship

Windship Technologies is calling their design the "Tesla of the seas" (rendering from Windship Technologies) By The Maritime Executive 02-08-2021 02:12:11

In the race to develop new, environmentally-friendly shipping technologies, a British company is promoting what it is calling the first true zero-emission ship design. Windship Technology, which says that it is developing a whole-ship solution to CO2 emissions, unveiled its designs that incorporate wind and solar technologies. The company will be working with classification society DNV for the verification of the technology.

The company’s technical director Simon Rogers and his design team reportedly started with a clean slate to develop and test their concepts for a zero-emissions ship. The design features a patented triple-wing rig and a new diesel-electric ship drive system to eliminate CO2, NOX, SOX, and particulate matter emissions. They also incorporated large solar arrays, carbon capture, optimized hull shapes, and specialized weather routing software into the overall design package. The design was tested at the Wolfson Unit in Southampton.

The triple-wing rigs, Windship reports, produce a driving force several multiples greater than single masted solutions of the same height currently being promoted in the industry. Their 48 meter (157 feet) rig is also stowable on deck to aid port navigation and cargo handling. Its composite structure is borne out of technology and design from the wind turbine industry, ensuring reliability and longevity of greater than 25 years.

As the next stage in the development of their system, Windship announced a partnership investment with the international registrar and classification society DNV. The Norwegian society will conduct both an outside-in and inside-out verification to fully assess Windship Technology’s whole-ship design and its ability at emission reductions, safety, and operability.

“We will work closely with the project team in a fully transparent manner as we now initiate the work to establish a simulation model that will help us verify the GHG emission reduction capability of the technology,” said Per Marius Berrefjord, Senior Vice President of DNV. “We are also preparing for a HAZID that shall verify the safety and operability of ships with Windship Technology installed. These activities will be followed by further verification activities as the project moves forward. Windship is supplying information in a fully transparent manner, and DNV will ensure a thorough verification process.”

Windship Technology is promoting its design concept as the “Tesla of the Seas,” able to present a viable and economical solution for ocean-going bulk carriers and oil tankers. Windship Technology is now looking to establish commercial partnerships with major ship owners, operators, and investors with the vision to transform the shipping industry and address the growing emissions issues.

