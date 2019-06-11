CMA CGM Wants Twenty LNG-Fueled Ships by 2022

By MarEx 2019-06-11 02:33:27

CMA CGM made the environmental commitment to be operating 20 LNG-fueled ships by 2022 on World Environment Day last week.

Since 2015, CO2 emissions per container transported per kilometer have been reduced by 17 percent by the group, and CMA CGM is the first shipping company in the world to have trialed biofuel oil on board a container ship.

In recent years, the Group has reduced the carbon footprint of its vessels, by:

• Improvements in ship design to improve their penetration into the water and thus reduce their fuel consumption,

• Latest-generation engines which reduce fuel consumption by an average of three percent and oil consumption by 25 percent,

• An approved ballast water treatment system which clears the discharged water of any living organisms that may harm marine life, without releasing any chemicals into the sea,

• The creation of a Fleet Navigation Center, enabling the Group’s vessels to optimize their routes in order to reduce their fuel consumption and thus their CO2 emissions.

The Group achieved a 50 percent reduction in CO2 emissions per container transported per kilometer between 2005 and 2015. It has achieved a further 17 percent reduction between 2015 and 2018, in line with its 2025 objective of -30 percent.

Since 2018, the Group has taken delivery of its first two LNG-powered vessels, and among the LNG-powered container ships to be delivered by 2022 are nine 22,000-TEU.

In continuation of the “Agility” plan to improve overall operational performance, which was implemented in July 2016, the Group announced in March 2019 a strengthened plan with a savings target of $1.2 billion. Since its launch, this plan has already achieved savings of $245 million, through the rationalization of some of the Group’s lines, greater operational efficiency, lower logistics costs, new partnerships with its suppliers and the implementation of technical solutions on board its ships to reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint.

In 2018, CMA CGM received 40 distinctions and awards and was ranked among the top one percent most responsible companies in the field of transport by specialized agency EcoVadis.

