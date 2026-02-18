CMA CGM Signs India’s First Shipbuilder Order for Containerships

France’s CMA CGM Group and India’s Cochin Shipyard finalized a contract for the construction of containerships, which is being called a defining moment for the Indian shipbuilding industry and the country’s aspirations to become a world-class shipbuilder. The contract signing came as part of a larger state visit led by French President Emmanuel Macron, his fourth trip to India since 2017.

The companies signed a letter of intent for the ships in October 2025 and report they spent the past few months completing the specifications for the vessels. The project was advancing while they were also waiting for the Indian government to complete its Shipbuilding Financial Assistance scheme, which was issued in December by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

CMA CGM has committed to six feeder-sized vessels, each with a capacity of 1,700 TEU. The vessels, which will be LNG-powered, will be the first India has built for an international shipping company and will demonstrate the country’s ability to build state-of-the-art ships and LNG propulsion.

Press Trust of India reports the order is valued at $360 million and that the ships will be designed by Korea Maritime Consultants. The ships will be built at Cochin’s Shipyard in Kerala, with the first ship due for delivery by February 2029. PTI says that two ships per year will be delivered and that they will be registered in India. Under the Shipbuilding Finance scheme, Cochin will get financial assistance from the government for building specialized ships and expanding India’s shipbuilding capabilities. With this order, Cochin is reported to have an orderbook valued at $2.5 billion.

The order follows the move by CMA CGM, which re-registered four vessels to India in 2025. The company reports it has already recruited 1,000 Indian seafarers and plans to onboard 1,500 seafarers by the end of 2026.

CMA CGM will also establish a dedicated Research & Development hub in India in partnership with Capgemini. According to the company, it will focus on developing next-generation digital and AI-enabled solutions that support CMA CGM’s worldwide operations.

CEO Rodolphe Saade told the Indian media the order followed a “very interesting proposal” from Cochin Shipyard. He said it would give the company an alternative to building ships in China and Korea. Further, he said the company is looking to expand its engagement in container manufacturing and ship recycling in India. He said CMA CGM looks to promote India’s container manufacturing capabilities, sustainable ship recycling, and the development of domestic container shipping.

Macron and Modi celebrating India-France Innovation (Modi on X)

Saade was in India as part of a three-day visit by Macron, which included a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are also attending a two-day AI-focused conference in New Delhi. France is reported to be close to a multibillion-dollar deal to sell Dassault Rafale fighter jets and maritime patrol aircraft to India. It follows a landmark trade agreement between the European Union and India, completed in January.

The leaders of France and India hosted an India-France Innovation Forum during the visit. They also celebrated 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation. Modi declared, “We are transforming our partnership into a partnership between peoples!”

India seeks to become a top 10 world-class shipbuilder as part of Modi’s plan to grow the Indian economy. Maersk and MSC Mediterranean Shipping are also expanding their participation in Indian shipping, registering ships in India in 2025, and exploring the opportunities for ship repair and new construction.

