CMA CGM, NYK and Port of Rotterdam Join CEO-Led Hydrogen Council

By The Maritime Executive 07-27-2020 08:20:50

Eleven additional global companies, including CMA CGM, NYK Line, and the Port of Rotterdam, are joining The Hydrogen Council, a CEO-led coalition working to enable the global energy transition through hydrogen. Launched during the 2017 World Economic Forum in Davos, CMA CGM is joining Microsoft as one of the steering members of the growing coalition of CEOs while the other shipping-related companies are becoming supporting members.

The council’s goals are to accelerate the significant investment in the development and commercialization of the hydrogen and fuel cell sectors. They are also seeking to encourage key stakeholders to increase their backing of hydrogen as part of the future energy mix. They are working towards the large-scale commercialization of hydrogen solutions across industries world-wide by engaging policy-makers, investors, and civil society stakeholders to acknowledge the contribution and potential of hydrogen as a key element of the energy transition.

“As policymakers, businesses, and investors across the globe are working to recover from the economic and social consequences of the pandemic, hydrogen is increasingly recognized as an indispensable piece of the puzzle. The recently announced EU, German and Korean plans on hydrogen are among prime examples of that momentum and we hope that other countries will join in soon”, said Benoît Potier, Chairman and CEO of Air Liquide and Co-chair of the Hydrogen Council. “This crisis will define our energy production and consumption for at least a generation. The companies joining our group today acknowledge that this is a critical time to accelerate clean energy innovation to reach our climate goals and recognize that hydrogen can play a paramount role in doing so.”

The addition of the 11 new members brings to over 90 the number of companies now involved with The Hydrogen Council. The group mirrors the wide range of geographical and sector interest in hydrogen, including companies headquartered in Europe, Asia, Australia, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. It is made up of a broad range of industries, including representations from the chemicals, automotive, energy and materials technology, shipping and ports, and digital sectors.Two investment companies are also joining as part of an initiative to bridge the gap between the investor community and the hydrogen industry and to facilitate investment in large-scale projects.

The council believes that this is a critical juncture as the world’s economies work to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and look to industry’s commitment to leverage hydrogen solutions to build a cleaner, more resilient economy post-COVID. It also points to several major government announcements regarding investment and policy action to support hydrogen.

“On the cusp of a global energy transformation, we need long-term thinking and massive investments in systemic solutions like hydrogen. Hydrogen technologies can provide zero-emission energy and transport solutions, enable deep industrial decarbonization and help renewables maximize their potential through storage,” concluded Takeshi Uchiyamada, Chairman of the Board of Toyota Motor Group and new Co-chair of the Hydrogen Council.

