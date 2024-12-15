CMA CGM Inaugurates New Terminal at Khalifa

CMA Terminals has inaugurated a container terminal in Khalifa Port, furthering the UAE’s port expansion plan. The $845 million container terminal is managed as a joint venture between the CMA CGM Group’s subsidiary CMA Terminals (70 percent) and Abu Dhabi Ports (30 percent). The facility adds a capacity of 1.8 million TEU to Khalifa Port.

In 2022, the UAE launched the Khalifa Port expansion plan as a key national project to drive economic growth. Khalifa Port was opened in 2012 and has since grown into a major logistics hub serving more than 25 container shipping lines, with direct links to more than 70 international destinations.

The addition of the CMA Terminals facility increases Khalifa Port’s annual container capacity by 23 percent to almost 10 million TEU. The port has a goal of reaching a handling capacity of 15 million TEU by 2030.

The terminal is ready for railway connectivity and features shore-power infrastructure for vessels. It includes eight Ship to Shore (STS) cranes and 20 Electric Rubber Tyred Gantry (e-RTG) cranes, boosting the efficiency of Khalifa Port.

“The inauguration of our new container terminal is a major step in the development of Khalifa Port, consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a global trade hub. This strategic infrastructure will boost shipping and logistics activities across the region,” said Rodolphe Saadé, CEO of CMA CGM Group.

Meanwhile, CMA CGM and AD Ports signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing maritime education and training in the UAE and the Gulf region. The CMA CGM Group will contribute in the placement of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy cadets onboard its vessels.

In the past three years, CMA CGM has invested heavily in building up its terminal footprint across major ports. Some of the regions that the ocean carrier has been targeting include the Mediterranean and Americas (Port of New York and New Jersey and Brazil’s Port of Santos).