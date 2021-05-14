ClassNK to Evaluate Vessel Emissions for New Impact Investment Fund

NYK file image

ClassNK is working on a new form of vessel classification for an eco-friendly investment fund operated by Anchor Ship Partners. The Japanese shipping investment firm and its partner, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, have brought in ClassNK to evaluate the emissions of the fund's vessels.



In February, Anchor launched a $5.5 billion impact investment fund designed to have a positive effect on the environment, society, and economy. In particular, the fund aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping.

The impact evaluation and monitoring of the fund will be carried out by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, with ClassNK providing the evaluation of CO2 emissions of the vessels - primarily high-specification LNG carriers for Japan's biggest shipping lines. Nikkei reports that the 15-year fund could eventually invest in advanced vessels powered by new low-carbon fuels, like hydrogen or ammonia.



“I am honored to be the part of the groundbreaking initiative led by Anchor Ship Partners in the shipping investment sector," said Hiroaki Sakashita, the president and CEO of ClassNK. "Sharing the goal to ensure further GHG emissions reduction with stakeholders, ClassNK will work on accurate, transparent, and creditable outcomes based on its knowledge and experience in the verification of GHG."

ClassNK's emissions tracking capabilities include its ShipDC data sharing platform, which is designed to enable the collection and sharing of ship performance data among multiple parties. ShipDC is in use for a newbuild bulker currently under construction at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, and will be used to track about 800 different data points from the vessel's equipment and operations. Monitoring will begin from the very start with the vessel's sea trial.