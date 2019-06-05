187
Views
CHIRP Releases Maritime Feedback 55
The CHIRP Charitable Trust has published Maritime Feedback 55. This second bulletin of 2019 contains reports on engine room heat protection, main engine failures, CBM systems, communications and hours of rest violations.
MFB 55 is currently available online in 3 languages; English, Chinese and Filipino and will soon be available in Portuguese.
MFB 55 is freely available online here.
The CHIRP Maritime Annual Digest 2018, giving a round-up of reports for 2018 along with insight articles, is also available online here.
A second study in collaboration with UCL Department of Neurosciences is close to completion and will be published in June. This second study focuses on “critical decision making” at sea and is a follow on from CHIRP's “perception” study of 2018.