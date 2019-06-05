CHIRP Releases Maritime Feedback 55

The CHIRP Charitable Trust has published Maritime Feedback 55. This second bulletin of 2019 contains reports on engine room heat protection, main engine failures, CBM systems, communications and hours of rest violations.

MFB 55 is currently available online in 3 languages; English, Chinese and Filipino and will soon be available in Portuguese.

The CHIRP Maritime Annual Digest 2018, giving a round-up of reports for 2018 along with insight articles, is also available online here .