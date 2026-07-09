Chinese Rescuers Use Pontoon Bridges and Cargo Drones for Flood Response

As part of the ongoing response to heavy flooding in Guangxi, the emergency response agency China Anneng Construction Group brought an enviable military capability: foldable, road-portable, self-propelled pontoon barges. The barges can be dumped into the water, unfolded, joined together into longer sections, and used as makeshift ferries for high-water rescue operations.

Chinese state media conglomerate Xinhua refers to the barge as the "Noah's Ark" and says that it can carry up to 500 passengers at a time. On Wednesday, China Anneng - which traces its roots to a military construction engineering batallion - used the barges to evacuate 6,000 college students who were stranded by high water in Guigang, Guangxi. Chinese embassies around the world have shared well-produced footage of the rescue on social media, highlighting the utility of the bridging equipment.

When the water trapped 10,000+ students and teachers in a Guangxi's Guigang education park, China Anneng rolled in with the "rescue aircraft carrier" — a massive motorized floating bridge capable of moving hundreds per trip. pic.twitter.com/gquL0pXZnI — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) July 9, 2026

#China’s real-life #Transformers ?These powerful rescue platforms deployed to SW China’s Guangxi provide vital lifelines in raging #floods and carry people out of danger. ♥?



pic.twitter.com/yW6E7XW1x1 — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) July 9, 2026

Chinese first responders have also used heavy-lift drones to retrieve survivors and deliver supplies, augmenting the capability of SAR helicopter aircrews. Conventional helicopters are active in the operation as well.

Earlier this week, heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Maysak has caused the Yu River to jump its banks. About 8,000 personnel have been deployed for the response effort, and about 130,000 residents have been rescued. So far, 39 people have died - most of them in Nanning, where a breached dam caused sudden and destructive flooding.

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In addition to the normal hazards of a severe flood, a venomous-snake farm east of Nanning was hit by high waters, releasing hundreds of cobras, water snakes, kraits, pit vipers and king ratsnakes. Snakebite victims have been reported in nearby villages, including one fatality, and local health authorities have been working to increase availability of antivenom.