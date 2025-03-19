Chinese Fishermen "Spontaneously" Raise $18M for Deep-Sea Research Ship

Chinese fishermen in Zhejiang have paid for the construction of an oceangoing scientific research vessel capable of "global unlimited navigation," according to Chinese state media.

Fishermen at the port of Wenling, Zhejiang "spontaneously raised" $18 million to build the 270-foot vessel for deep-sea scientific research, according to state-owned China News Service. The vessel is primarily designed for activity unrelated to fishing, like geological and geophysical surveys, seabed mapping, ROV deployment and deep sea exploration. It has DP2 diesel-electric propulsion to maintain position to within one meter of accuracy.

The 3,500-tonne vessel will be built at Wenling's Tenglong Shipbuilding. With a speed of 14 knots, a range of 5,000 nm and endurance of up to 60 days at sea, the vessel has the capability to conduct long research voyages. It is also envisioned as a support vessel for wind farm maintenance, seabed engineering and offshore oil field operations.

"It has great potential in deep-sea scientific research and operations. The deep-water equipment, power system and DP system equipped on board are all at the international advanced level," said Wang Haozhao, chief ship designer of Fujian Fuchuan Marine Engineering Technology Research Institute, which provided the design.

Though fishermen-funded, it will be operated by Quanzhou-based Fujian Baozhou Shipping Co., Ltd. The vessel will be the first privately-run oceangoing research vessel in China. It will also be the first research vessel built at Tenglong Shipbuilding, better known for small specialty vessels like dredgers, distant-water fishing vessels and asphalt carriers.

Like Hainan's fishing community, Zhejiang and Fujian fishermen are known for involvement in maritime militia organizations, state-backed paramilitary groups that leverage private vessels for presence operations in foreign waters. China denies the militia's existence in foreign-facing statements, but celebrates its achievements in Chinese-language media.