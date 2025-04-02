Chinese Bulker Rescues Solo Rower/Adventurer on Day 115 as Equipment Fails

Famed Russian solo rower and adventurer Fedor Kobyakov is safely aboard the Chinese ore carrier Ore Hong Kong (399,214 dwt) after being rescued from the middle of the Indian Ocean. He was 115 days into his latest record-setting adventure when the support team advised that based on damages and equipment malfunctions on the rowboat, he needed to abandon the attempt to cross the Indian Ocean to Australia.

Kobyakov, who holds previous records including crossing the Atlantic Ocean in a rowboat in 46 days and the best 24-hour distance (110 miles), had set out from Patagonia in South America on December 5. He covered approximately 11,000 km (6,835 miles) crossing the South Atlantic in 68 days. He was south of Madagascar and nearing Reunion Island, 5,000 km (3,100 miles) from Australia with the team saying it would have conservatively taken two more months to complete the trip. They also emphasized that he would have reached Australia in winter adding to the difficulties of the journey. At 115 days it was not his longest trip, which is reported at 154 days in the Pacific.

The 73-year-old was reluctant as he had never before abandoned one of his boats. Consulting with his support team he however confirmed the weather conditions had proved extreme with cold and waves up to 40 feet resulting in the vessel experiencing multiple capsizes. His autopilot unit had stopped working, the four onboard wind indicators had failed, and his main desalination unit had failed leaving him on a backup unit.

Konyukhov in February 2025 as he was crossing the South Atlantic to Africa

Working with the National Sea Rescue Institute of South Africa, the team determined the Chinese-owned bulker Ore Hong Kong was 400 miles away from his position and agreed to undertake the rescue. When the vessel approached his position from the AIS signal, they were able to establish radio contact with Kobyakov.

The challenge remained to get him aboard the massive bulk carrier. They maneuvered the vessel close and tried a net. Then they fired a towline and Kobyakov was able to tie it to his rowboat. They pulled his boat under the stern of the dry cargo carrier and dropped a storm ladder meaning he had to climb at least 22 meters (72 feet) in his weather suit and boots. The crew also dropped lines to pull his personal effects and radio equipment on the vessel.

Konyukhov was rescued by Ore Hong Kong (Telegram posting)

Konyukhov reported it was a challenging climb even for a man who twice surmounted Mt. Everest. He got the rhythm and made it safely aboard. He was taken to the infirmary for the first days and now is in a cabin on the vessel. The bulker was sailing from Brazil to China and now Kobyakov has to wait till April 20 till the vessel reaches the port of Qingdao, China. He reports he is being well treated, getting his first nights in a bed with sheets, but the Asian food is spicy.

He was forced to abandon his rowboat. They sealed the vessel’s hatches and left the AIS transmitter going. The support team reports they are tracking the vessel as it drifts eastward toward Australia.

