China's Research Vessels Are Drawing Attention in Neighbors' Waters

China's research vessels have been attracting attention in the waters of neighboring states, not least because of suspicions of spying. The latest encounter occurred in the Japanese EEZ, about 140 nautical miles, when a Japan Coast Guard cutter found a Chinese research vessel deploying a suspicious object and ordered it to leave.

The use of oceanographic research as a cover for espionage has a long and rich history, from the CIA's famous Glomar Explorer project to Russia's notorious spy ship Yantar. This gray-zone activity pattern extends across all of the world's leading naval powers, and China is no exception. As one example, China's Academy of Sciences has used its research vessels to place and service powerful acoustic seabed sensors near Guam, for the purpose of studying typhoons and whales; the research devices happened to be well-located for tracking U.S. Navy submarines, and are likely used for that purpose, multiple analysts have noted.

In this context, China's neighbors pay close attention to the movements of its civilian research fleet - especially in sensitive areas, like the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands. On Sunday morning at about 0630, the Japan Coast Guard spotted the research ship Hai Ke 001 lowering a "pipe-like" object into the water at a position about 140 miles north of Taisho Island. The Japan Coast Guard issued a radio call and ordered the Hai Ke 001 to cease its activity, and the Chinese vessel complied, departing the scene and returning to the Chinese side of the EEZ median line.

The Philippine Coast Guard has also closely followed the movements of China's research fleet, especially in the contested waters of the western Philippine EEZ. On May 5, the PCG cutter BRP Teresa Magbanua intercepted the Chinese research vessel Tan Suo 3 off Ilocos Norte, within the Philippine exclusive economic zone. The PCG radioed Tan Suo 3 and informed the crew that the Chinese vessel's operations were unlawful under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS gives the coastal state the right to regulate oceanographic research within its 200-mile EEZ). The Magbanua instructed Tan Suo 3 to get under way and remain in motion.

Deep Sea Warrior recovered aboard Tan Suo 3 (PCG)

During this conversation, the PCG spotted a submersible approaching Tan Suo 3. The sub was identified as the Deep Sea Warrior, a manned Chinese research sub with a maximum rated depth of 4,500 meters. An unidentified floating piece of equipment was also retrieved from the water by Tan Suo 3's crew.

"These actions [are] clear evidence that the People's Republic of China are conducting illegal marine scientific research activities within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone, lacking the legal authority to undertake such activities in this area," said PCG spokesman Jay Tarriela in a statement.