China Reports Building World’s Largest Heavy Lift Vessel

Chinese officials are reporting the successful sea trials of what they are calling the world’s largest heavy lift vessel. Commentators are comparing its lift capacity to that of China’s domestically built aircraft carrier.

Named Fan Zhou 8, the vessel reportedly has a capacity for over 58,000 metric tons of cargo. The massive lift deck is reported to be 11,700 square meters. They report this gives the vessel the capability to transport ultra-large components such as offshore oilfield jackets, platform modules, port machinery, components for offshore wind power, and more.

Built by the Taizhou Zhonghang Shipyard for Jiangsu Fanzhou Shipping, the vessel completed five days of sea trials between December 16 and 20 in the seas east of Shanghai. The ship reportedly achieved a top speed exceeding 15 knots powered by two 8,340 kW main engines and two 1,200 kW bow thrusters. The power plant is fully redundant. During the sea trials, they report it was escorted by tugboats but used its autonomous navigation capabilities.

Among the other capabilities that are being highlighted for Fan Zhou 8 is the ability to operate in waters with small floating ice. They are calling the vessel polar-ready. The China Classification Society (CCS) highlights among the notations are brake system remote control capabilities, automation notations, and additional green notations that meets the requirements of the Hong Kong Convention and the European Union.

Vessel was launched in October 2024 (CCS)

The ship measures approximately 840 feet (256 meters) in length and with a beam of 167 feet (51 meters). It has a range of 16,000 nautical miles.

China has developed a large fleet of heavy lift vessels. Among the other uses, they deliver ship-to-shore and port cranes fully assembled from China to ports around the world. Analysts also argue that the fleet has critical military capabilities for China’s navy.