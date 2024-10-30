China is Building a New Mini-Carrier at a Civilian Shipyard

Open-source intelligence analysts have spotted a new and unexpected newbuild at state-owned Guangzhou Shipyard, now known as COMEC. The yard is known best for its civilian shipbuilding business, but this particular hull looks like a previously-unidentified amphibious assault ship or helicopter carrier: it has a flat-deck layout, with twin islands and squared-off bow and stern.

The PLA Navy ordered its last five amphibs from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai, including four Type 075 flat-decks and the future Type 076. The latter will be larger than any previous amphib ever made, and will have an electromagnetic catapult launch capability similar to that aboard the U.S. Navy's Ford-class carrier.

The new vessel at Guangzhou Shipyard is different, and was assembled far more quickly. Satellite imagery of the vessel shows that it measures about 650 feet long with a beam of about 130 feet. Its largest island is located amidships, and it appears to have an octagonally-shaped base for a military radar mast atop it, comparable to the tower found on the U.S. Navy's San Antonio-class amphibs.

Defense analyst Tom Shugart, who first stumbled upon the unusual new vessel while combing through satellite imagery, suggested that the design lined up with previously-announced plans for a "scientific research carrier" - a nominally civilian vessel with amphib capabilities. A purported government tender for this unique vessel class circulated online in 2022, and the proposed dimensions and particulars align loosely with the newbuild at Guangzhou Shipyard.

With the roughly 200m length and 40m beam, that would put this ship at somewhere around the size of the JSDF's Hyuga-class DDH (197m by 33m), and a displacement of perhaps 15-20,000 tons. https://t.co/zFCLBYIGIT https://t.co/mdmhKcnsoJ — Tom Shugart (@tshugart3) October 28, 2024

One additional possibility for a small flat-deck vessel would be a new drone carrier, a vessel type that China has quietly pioneered. The Type 076 amphib is believed to be purpose-built for carrying and launching stealth drone fighters (unmanned combat aerial vehicles, or UCAVs). A much smaller fixed-wing drone carrier - likely the first vessel ever built from the keel up for this purpose - was spotted at Jiangsu Dayang Marine Shipyard earlier this year.