China Floats Largest, Next-Generation Amphibious Assault Ship



The Chinese PLA Navy today, December 27, celebrated the float out of the first of its next-generation amphibious assault ships. The vessel named Sichuan is reported to be the largest of its kind and incorporates advanced technology.

The new ship was built at Hudong-Zhonghau Shipbuilding, a division of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). Remarkably, China claims the vessel is just four years from design to float out. It will now undergo outfitting before starting dock and later sea trials.

According to the statement from the PLA, the vessel exceeds 40,000 tons displacement, making it significantly larger than China’s first generation of amphib commissioned in 2021. Among the surprises in the design, the PLA reports the vessel incorporates an electromagnetic catapult and arresting system. This means that the vessel which was originally thought to be capable of helicopters and landing craft will also be able to launch a manned fixed-wing aircraft. It is also thought to be a large base for Chinese drones.

In appearance, the vessel features a full-length flight deck. The Chinese also highlighted a configuration with a two-island superstructure, the first time this feature has been used on a Chinese vessel. They said it is designed to better facilitate aviation operations.

China’s previous amphibs, Type 75, are deployed with helicopters and landing crafts. China built three of the first class. The new vessel is the first of Type 76.

Rendering of the vessel which when completed will rival the U.S. fleet (CSSC)

China already reports to have the world’s largest navy and continues to rapidly expand its fleet with new capabilities. Chinese officials hailed the new amphib saying it was a critical part of the efforts to expand the reach and capabilities of China’s Navy. In addition to the new amphib, China continues the outfitting of its new aircraft carrier.

The vessel is seen as a rival to the U.S. which traditionally has had the largest vessels of the type. The Wasp and America class vessels operated by the U.S. are approximately 844 feet (257 meters) in length with reports the new Chinese class is 853 feet (260 meters) although the Chinese only said its displacement would exceed 40,000 tons. That would make it similar in size to the Wasp-class and smaller than the America class which is 45,000 tons displacement. Observers had previously predicted the Chinese vessel would reach 50,000 tons displacement.

