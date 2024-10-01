China Coast Guard Spotted in the Bering Sea, Farther North Than Ever

The U.S. military has been keeping a close eye on increased levels of Russian and Chinese activity in the North Pacific and the Bering Sea, even deploying an Army guided-rocket unit to Shemya Island in response. Over the weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard spotted an unusual joint Russian-Chinese patrol near U.S. waters - a combination of Russian and Chinese coast guard cutters.

On Saturday, while on patrol along the U.S.-Russian EEZ boundary line, a U.S. Coast Guard Hercules aircrew spotted a formation of two Russian Border Guard ships and two China Coast Guard cutters at a position about 400 nautical miles southwest of St. Lawrence, in the center of the Bering Sea. The flotilla remained about five miles inside of the Russian side of the line.

China and Russia exercise jointly on a regular basis, but this patrol was different. It is the first time that the USCG has observed the China Coast Guard operating so far north, in the vicinity of the 60th parallel - just a few days' sail from the Arctic Circle.

"This recent activity demonstrates the increased interest in the Arctic by our strategic competitors," said Rear Adm. Megan Dean, commander of the 17th Coast Guard District. "The demand for Coast Guard services across the region continues to grow, requiring continuous investment in our capabilities to meet our strategic competitors’ presence and fulfill our statutory missions across an expanding operational area."

Early last month, one Russian tug, one frigate, two subs and eight Russian military planes came close to Alaska, according to the Pentagon. These joint deployments were part of the Russian-Chinese naval exercise "Ocean-24," one of Russia's largest naval drills in recent memory.

According to the Coast Guard, this earlier task force briefly crossed over into the U.S. exclusive economic zone, a high-seas transit fully allowed under international law. The cutter USCGC Stratton monitored their progress and reported that the small flotilla "operated in accordance with international rules and customs."

In July, the cutter USCGC Alex Haley encountered another Russian naval vessel about 30 miles southeast of Amukta Pass. The same month, four Chinese warships were spotted north of the Aleutians.