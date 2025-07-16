China Accuses Philippine Coast Guard of Dangerous "Crossing Astern"

The China Coast Guard (CCG) has long harassed the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) with close-quarters maneuvering, water-cannons and blockades, sometimes resulting in serious injuries. But China has now accused the Philippines of a similar tactic: "making high-speed crossings astern" behind two China Coast Guard ships. While this is not a defined COLREGS violation, China claims that it "seriously threatened the navigation safety" of two vessels.

The alleged incident occurred on July 15 when two Chinese cutters, CCG 21550 and 5009, were intercepted by BRP Teresa Magbanua at a position near Chinese-controlled Scarborough Shoal. The location is within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, as affirmed by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016; however, China claims this region as its own sovereign territory, and it maintains a large military and paramilitary presence within the Philippine EEZ for the purpose of "rights enforcement."

In a video released on social media, Chinese state-owned media outlet Global Times showed CCG 21550 crossing the bow of Magbanua from the latter's starboard side. For the duration of the video, both vessels appear to hold course and speed, then pass without harm.

In a social media statement, Global Times claimed that the crew of Magbanua were "repeatedly making high-speed crossings astern with the closest distance only about 100 meters."

PCG spokesman Jay Tarriela said in a statement that the Philippine Coast Guard "categorically rejects" China's claims, and that BRP Teresa Magbanua was conducting a maritime patrol within the Philippine exclusive economic zone. He reiterated Manila's claim that the China Coast Guard operates illegally within the Philippine EEZ, and said that the two Chinese cutters were obstructing Magbanua's navigation by speeding up and then crossing her bow. He described the maneuvers as dangerous "bullying tactics" designed to harass the PCG cutter's crew.

"The PCG remains dedicated to defending our nation’s sovereignty and sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea without resorting to aggression," he said.

Just last weekend, BRP Teresa Magbanua intercepted a Chinese spy ship - the Tianwangxing - at a position about 70 nm west of Mindoro. The surveillance ship did not reportedly respond to radio hails; its presence coincided with a series of aerial combat exercises with the U.S. Air Force over the Philippines.

BRP Teresa Magbanua has had multiple encounters with Chinese forces before, including a protracted standoff at Sabina Shoal. The crew held position at the reef to fend off a Chinese incursion for five months, leaving only when supplies ran out and hunger and dehydration set in. During that mission, Magbanua was rammed by a Chinese cutter on her starboard quarter.