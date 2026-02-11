Chemical Tanker Collides With Fishing Vessel off Kobe, Injuring One

[Brief] On Wednesday afternoon, a chemical tanker collided with a fishing vessel off the coast of Kobe, Japan, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

At about 1215 hours on Wednesday, the master of the small tanker Maruoka Maru contacted the coast guard station in Kobe to report a collision with an unnamed fishing vessel. Both vessels sustained damage towards the bow, but no pollution has been reported, the agency said.

The skipper of the fishing boat sustained a non-life-threatening head injury in the collision, and he was medevacked to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Maruoka Maru (IMO 9882774) is a 1,000 dwt chemical tanker built in 2020 and employed in coastwise trade between Kure, Kobe and Osaka. It is managed by a Japanese firm.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

As of Thursday morning local time, Maruoka Maru had departed the region, headed westbound towards Kure.

Top image: Maruoka Maru (File image courtesy VesselFinder / Sanojun)