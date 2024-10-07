Changing of the Guard at Fleet Management Limited

In a generational changing of the guard, Captain Raja Subramaniam has been appointed the new CEO of Fleet Management Limited, the world's second-largest ship management company.

Capt. Subramaniam joins the firm as "CEO elect" effective October 21, and after a transition period he will take over as CEO on January 1. He brings first-hand experience as a master mariner and as the former head of MISC Group, a leading player in offshore services and gas carrier operations.

"Captain Subramaniam’s exemplary track record and visionary leadership make him the ideal choice to lead Fleet Management Limited into its next chapter of growth and innovation. We are confident that his strategic insight will elevate and reinforce our commitment to excellence in the maritime industry," said Dr. Harry S. Banga, Chairman and CEO of parent company Caravel Group.

Capt. Subramaniam will follow in the footsteps of Dr. Kishore Rajvanshy, a veteran shipmanagement executive who has been at the helm of Fleet Management Ltd. since its beginnings in the 1990s. He led the firm's development to its current ranking near the top of the industry, and will continue on in an advisory capacity as managing director emeritus.

"It has been an incredible journey to see Fleet Management Limited grow and thrive and I am deeply grateful for the support of our talented people and partners. We welcome Captain Subramaniam and look forward to working with him to steer the company towards new horizons," said Dr. Rajvanshy in a statement.

Fleet Management has a portfolio of more than 650 vessels, including ships of all classes and sizes. According to the firm, its operations cover one percent of the world's container fleet and two percent of the commodity fleet, drawing on the skills of 27,000 seafarers and 1,200 onshore maritime professionals around the world.