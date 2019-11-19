Celebrity Cruises Plans First All-Female Bridge Team

Celebrity Edge (file image)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-19 15:40:03

Celebrity Cruises has announced a cruise industry first: a special one-time sailing with an entirely female bridge team. On International Women's Day - March 8, 2020 - the cruise ship Celebrity Edge will head to sea under the command of the first American female cruise ship master, Capt. Kate McCue. 26 other female mariners and professionals will take up the ship's deck officer and operations management roles.

“Excitement does not even begin to describe how I’m feeling about working alongside these incredible, barrier-breaking women on Celebrity Edge for this truly historic sailing,” added Captain McCue. “I am inspired every day by the amazing women we have working throughout this organization – both on land and at sea. They’re proof that there’s power in diversity.”

Capt. McCue's historic billet includes mariners and professionals from 17 nations, including:

Staff Captain Maria Gotor – Spain

Hotel Director Niina Hautaniemi – Finland

Guest Relations Director Julie Sherrington – United Kingdom

F&B Director Byliana Velikova – Bulgaria

Senior Doctor Jennifer Bernardo – Philippines

Cruise Director Sue Denning – United Kingdom

Safety Officer Ionela Burduja – Romania

Associate Hotel Director Milana Dortangs – Netherlands

Revenue and Marketing Director Sarah Guinot – France

HR Manager Angel George – USA

Financial Controller Teresa de Guzman – Philippines

Chief Housekeeper Lyudmyla Miroshnychenko – Ukraine

Safety Investigation Officer Alexandra Villarreal – USA

Environmental Officer Maria Karoutsou – Greece

Chief Security Officer Mor Segev – Israel

Chief Officer Maria Koliou – Greece

Chief Officer Maria Agius – Malta

Doctor Sumaya Guffar – South Africa

First Officer Rachel Arnold – United Kingdom

First Officer Despoina Tsairi – Greece

Third Engineer Anna Avgoustaki – Greece

Second Officer Nicholine Tifuh Azirh - Cameroon

Second Officer Ioana Tzovara – Greece

Third Officer Esperanza Romero – Spain

Third Officer Cassandra May Mead – New Zealand

Apprentice Officer Gifty Adu Gyami – Ghana

“Over the last few years, we have worked hard to diversify the crew on board and bring more women than ever into our industry. None of this could have been possible without the leadership and shared vision of the extraordinary men and women I work with every day," said Celebrity president and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. "We are fortunate to have many incredible, experienced and beyond-qualified women who have worked tirelessly to achieve these positions. And we also celebrate the many men who continue to support them and help champion having more women crew onboard.”

As part of this sailing, Celebrity is adding specialty topical programming, including gallery exhibitions and art auctions featuring female artists; a cinema series featuring female directors, leads and inspirational narratives; and other dedicated events, like Women of the World-themed trivia challenges, a "Female Officers vs. Guests Pool Volleyball" tournament, and a Q&A panel with the ship’s female leadership team.

“Since 2015, we have raised the percentage of qualified women on our navigational bridges from three to 22 percent," said Royal Carribean Cruises Ltd. SVP of marine operations Patrik Dahlgren, who has spearheaded Celebrity’s bridge diversification efforts. "Now, we hope this all-time industry-high will continue to grow; we just need more women to raise their hands for careers at sea, especially in engineering."